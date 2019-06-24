Great Passion Play has a serene place to Pray

The Great Passion Play

P.O. Box 471

935 Passion Play Road

Eureka Springs, AR 72632

800-882-PLAY (7529)

The Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs, Arkansas is “America’s #1 Attended Outdoor Drama” according to the Institute of Outdoor Theater and Drama of East Carolina University at Chapel Hill. Eureka Springs is just the place to relive The Greatest Story Ever Told! The Play is not the only thing to see and do though. The Christ of the Ozarks, the Holy Land Tour, Moses Tabernacle in the Wilderness, a section of the Berlin Wall, the Church in the Grove, the Bible Museum, and the Sacred Arts Museum are also on the grounds.

www.GreatPassionPlay.org