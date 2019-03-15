Freeman Liquidator's has consolidated everything to the 7th Street building (030719)
Freeman Annex LLC
3983 West 7th Street in Joplin, MO.
Hours are: Monday thru Saturday, 9AM to 5PM.
Phone: (417) 626-8208 or toll free 1-888-272-9483
Email: sales@gfacjoplin.com
Website: https://www.freemanliquidators.com/productcart/pc/home.asp
Freeman Annex LLC has over 18,000 sq ft of retail floor space with a wide variety of inventory. The items they have in stock changes often, and is discounted from 50% to 70% of retail cost! Freeman Annex LLC is the first place you should consider going when you are starting a project!