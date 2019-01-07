Freeman Hospital sponsoring the Doppler Radar (010219)
Freeman Hospital sponsoring the Doppler Radar
Freeman Doppler Radar
The fully digital radar can help us spot large hail, flooding rains, high winds & developing tornados within seconds.
Giving you & your family extra precious minutes to get to safety. When minutes make all the difference in the when every second counts.
