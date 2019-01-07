Business Showcase

Freeman Hospital sponsoring the Doppler Radar (010219)

Freeman Hospital sponsoring the Doppler Radar

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 10:06 AM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 10:22 AM CST

Freeman Doppler Radar 

The fully digital radar can help us spot large hail, flooding rains, high winds & developing tornados within seconds. 

Giving you & your family extra precious minutes to get to safety.  When minutes make all the difference in the when every second counts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected