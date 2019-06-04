Freeman Hospital – How they can help with Osteoporosis (053019)

Dr. Allison Galloway
Joplin: 417.347.8730
Pittsburg: 620.231.0958
Dr. Sean Hamlett
417.347.8740
Krysti Blankenship, MSN, FNP
417.347.8740
Too much or too little of any hormone can be harmful to your body. You can count on our skilled endocrinologists to diagnose, treat and help you manage your hormonal imbalances. Our board-certified experts can help with a full spectrum of endocrine and metabolic issues including:
- Adrenal gland disorders
- Diabetes – take an online diabetes risk assessment
- Growth hormone disorders
- Hypertension (high blood pressure)
- Infertility
- Lipid disorders
- Kidney stones
- Osteoporosis
- Pituitary gland disorders
- Polycystic ovarian syndrome
- Reproductive issues
- Thyroid disorders, including overactive and underactive thyroid
- Thyroid nodules or cancer
- Weight gain or obesity
Many endocrine and metabolic disorders can affect the rest of the body, including your heart, lungs, skin, kidneys, eyes and brain. You’ll receive comprehensive medical care – our endocrinologists can coordinate your care with Freeman’s team of more than 300 physicians representing 60 specialties.