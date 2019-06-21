Freeman Hospital has an outpatient facility for Nephrology & Dialysis

Freeman Outpatient Dialysis Center

Webb City Neighborhood Care

1636 S. Madison

Webb City, MO

417.347.2300

Our highly-skilled, board-certified nephrologists treat conditions such as acute renal failure, chronic kidney disease, hematuria or blood in the urine, and proteinuria or excess protein in the urine. With appropriate intervention, kidney patients can work and live normal lives.

After kidney failure, dialysis can provide an artificial replacement for healthy kidneys. Dialysis restores balance in your body by removing toxins, salt, and extra water – keeping mineral levels at a safe level, and controlling your blood pressure.

We offer a variety of treatments and services for patients with kidney-related diseases, including:

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal dialysis

Nutritional counseling

Educational resources

Social services

Transplant referral

Our dialysis centers feature:

32 comfortable chairs

Safe, private environment

State-of-the-art dialysis equipment

Innovative technology in vascular access grafts

Kidney Transplant Program

For patients with kidney disease, a kidney transplant can offer a second chance at life. Freeman Kidney Center refers patients needing a transplant to one of the region’s many available facilities that offer comprehensive and coordinated care. With this program, patients can complete all required pre-surgery testing in one convenient location.

https://www.freemanhealth.com/services/kidney-care/