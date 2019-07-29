Freeman Hospital has an outpatient facility for Nephrology & Dialysis (072319)

Freeman Outpatient Dialysis Center
Webb City Neighborhood Care
1636 S. Madison
Webb City, MO
417.347.2300
Our highly-skilled, board-certified nephrologists treat conditions such as acute renal failure, chronic kidney disease, hematuria or blood in the urine, and proteinuria or excess protein in the urine. With appropriate intervention, kidney patients can work and live normal lives.
After kidney failure, dialysis can provide an artificial replacement for healthy kidneys. Dialysis restores balance in your body by removing toxins, salt, and extra water – keeping mineral levels at a safe level, and controlling your blood pressure.
We offer a variety of treatments and services for patients with kidney-related diseases, including:
- Hemodialysis
- Peritoneal dialysis
- Nutritional counseling
- Educational resources
- Social services
- Transplant referral
Our dialysis centers feature:
- 32 comfortable chairs
- Safe, private environment
- State-of-the-art dialysis equipment
- Innovative technology in vascular access grafts
Kidney Transplant Program
For patients with kidney disease, a kidney transplant can offer a second chance at life. Freeman Kidney Center refers patients needing a transplant to one of the region’s many available facilities that offer comprehensive and coordinated care. With this program, patients can complete all required pre-surgery testing in one convenient location.