Dr Tom Dunlap - Talking to Danielle Black about how Dr Tom Dunlap helped her with headaches (010719)
Dr Tom Dunlap - Talking to Danielle Black about how Dr Tom Dunlap helped her wit
Dunlap Chiropractic P.C.
Dr. Thomas A. Dunlap, Jr.
102 Rangeline Road
(Directly across from the Northpark Mall)
Joplin, MO 64801
(417) 624-1276
www.drdunlapdc.com
e-Mail: tdunlap@cableone.net
Specialties Include: Whiplash Injury, Spinal Injections, Pinched Nerves, Pain Pills, Most Insurance Plans Accepted, Surgery, Se Habla Espanol, Medicare, Healthlink, Healthfirst And Many Others, Headaches/Migrains
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.