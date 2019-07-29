Chapman’s Height Addition has new home’s for sale or lease or rent (072219)

Chapman’s Heights Addition

Linda Bilke

(620) 249-2467

Baxter Springs is one of those places that revives itself again and again. First revered by Native Americans as a popular place on the Black Dog Trail due to the healing power of the springs, then a town ravaged by Confederate guerillas during the Civil War, later a town for Texas ranchers herding their steers up north, and then a stop on the grand old Route 66. They’re on their way to rebuild themselves yet again, and you can be a part of the ground floor of its new rebirth with Chapman Heights. The owner and developer, Rick Beard, chose Baxter Springs to build his development in because he’s passionate about helping rebuild the town.

Baxter Springs is a great option for people who work in or around Joplin but want something more affordable. Joplin is only a 25 minute drive, and both Springfield and Bentonville, AR, are about an hour and a half away.

What’s in Baxter Springs?

If you prefer the country feel over city living, Baxter Springs is a quaint community of a little over 4,000 people. They have two parks, both overlooking the river that runs through the east side of town; wonderful places to have a picnic, go swimming or canoeing in the summer. The downtown area is currently being lovingly revamped, but there are still plenty of places in town that you can enjoy, from Route 66-themed restaurants to sports bars. In addition, they have a country club with a nine-hole golf course where you can practice your swing. If you’re a fan of history, there are plenty of museums, like the Fort Blair Historic Site or the Heritage Museum. Along with being on the historic Route 66, it’s right on the border of a handful of different states, like Missouri and Oklahoma, making travel easy and convenient.

In order to draw more people in, the town recently created a tax incentive for people who move to the Springs. You get 95% of your property taxes rebated for the first five years you live there, which is on top of an already low cost of living compared to the national average.

Why Chapman Heights?

The homes in Chapman Heights are cottage-style, featuring interiors that are light and bright with modern fixtures and finishings, with touches of highly-coveted shiplap. You get a quality, new construction home with lower pricing that you would be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. To sweeten the pot even more, the builder is also offering a $3,000 seller credit for closing costs. If affordability is the question for you, Chapman Heights is your answer.

You can be a part of helping rebuild Baxter Springs and get a gorgeous home at a steal. Reach out to learn more!