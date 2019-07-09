Casa Montez has been in business for 54 year’s and are having specials

Casa Montez
2324 S Rangeline
Joplin MO 64804
(417) 781-3610
Casa Montez is now a non-smoking restaurant.
Lunch & dinner with the family has never been more delicious! We have daily food & drink specials, along with the BEST servers and kitchen around!
Casa Montez has been in business for 54 year’s and they are still serving the best Mexican food in the four states!. They were also honored in http://onlyinyourstate.com! Stop by and visit today … your taste buds will thank you! Text “CASA” to 99605 to get on the VIP list.
Visit us on the Web!
LIKE us on Facebook!