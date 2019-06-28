Carl Junction Residential Care has residential care and independent living

Ambassador Stone Midwest is a local, family owned company specializing in the sale and manufacture of artificial stone products. Owner Aaron Daniels had already been working in the industry for over five years before deciding to purchase this business. Ambassador Stone, as an existing company, has always had a great reputation. We intend to extend that reputation and become the nation’s premier artificial stone manufacturer.

Our business goal is to ensure complete satisfaction to each and every one of our existing clients and potential customers. We want to create long term relationships with our customers. We believe if you purchase from us once, you will come back time and time again for all of your stone veneer needs.