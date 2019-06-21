Bordertown Casino & Arena has Coco’s Chuck Wagon Restaurant

Bordertown Casino and Arena

129 W Oneida

Wyandotte, OK 74370

(918) 666-9401

The Coca’s Chuck Wagon at the Bordertown Casino every Saturday features an all you can eat buffet! Their Buffet alternates weekly between their Country Style Ribs and Tex Mex Buffet. Their menu consists of Appetizers, Sandwiches & Burgers. At 4:00 p.m. they have a Dine In Only for their Dinner!

Bordertown also has the Lost Creek Saloon that feature’s Music and Entertainment. They also have the Arena for Bull Riding. They also have different casino promotion’s going on, and they have the Bingo Hall as well.

Come out and see us at Bordertown Casino!

https://www.bordertowncasino.com/