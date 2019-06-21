Bordertown Casino & Arena has Bingo for your entertainment

This is a game with a ton of variations, rules and customs. If you’re new to Bingo you’re bound to get a little bemused without some pointers. These quick tips will help get you on your way to playing in no time:

Yell BINGO loud enough for the caller to hear you. You have to alert the caller loud enough to stop the game.



Please be sure to keep all of your cell phones on silent or vibrate.



If two players have bingo at the same time, the prize money is split.



Make sure you are in clear view of the nearest monitor. You never want to miss a ball call.



Grab a program with your buy-in, this will help you to place all of your games in order.



Know the rules — this can really give you an advantage on not making any mistakes during game play and missing out on a Bingo.



You may only purchase one electronic Tab-e per person.



Make the floor clerks aware that you are a new player and they will go to great lengths to make sure you are playing the right games and having a great time.

https://www.bordertowncasino.com/bingo

Bingo Hours of Operation:



Sunday Sales: 11:00am

Early Birds – 1:00pm

Sunday Session #1 – 2:00pm

Early Birds – 6:00pm

Sunday Session #2 – 7:00pm



Monday – Friday Sales: 4:00pm

Early Birds – 6:00pm

Session – 7:00pm



Saturday Sales: 3:00pm

Matinee – 4:30pm

Early Birds – 6:00pm

Session – 7:00pm