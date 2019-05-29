Blue Moon Boutique carries the Brave & Creative Kids Apparel & supplies (052819)
Blue Moon Boutique
613 South Main
Joplin, MO 64801
Phone: (417) 540-6313
Hours of Business:
Thu - Fri: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sat: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Moderns meets vintage at Blue Moon Boutique. There is clothing, home decor, food, accessories, including our beautiful jewelry. Open for all Third Thursday events. Make sure to LIKE us on Facebook to keep track of special events, and new items in the store!
