BINGO – Bordertown Casino and Arena (060619)

Bingo Hours of Operation:
Sunday Sales: 11:00am
Early Birds – 1:00pm
Sunday Session #1 – 2:00pm
Early Birds – 6:00pm
Sunday Session #2 – 7:00pm
Monday – Friday Sales: 4:00pm
Early Birds – 6:00pm
Session – 7:00pm
Saturday Sales: 3:00pm
Matinee – 4:30pm
Early Birds – 6:00pm
Session – 7:00pm
Tips for First Timers:
This is a game with a ton of variations, rules and customs. If you’re new to Bingo you’re bound to get a little bemused without some pointers. These quick tips will help get you on your way to playing in no time:
- Yell bingo loud enough for the caller to hear you. You have to alert the caller loud enough to stop the game.
- Please be sure to keep all of your cell phones on silent or vibrate.
- If two players have bingo at the same time, the prize money is split.
- Be sure to stop in at the Bingo Boutique and get your daubers and Bingo supplies you will want to be fully prepared for an exciting session.
- Make sure you are in clear view of the nearest monitor. You never want to miss a ball call.
- Grab a program with your buy-in, this will help you to place all of your games in order.
- Know the rules — this can really give you an advantage on not making any mistakes during game play and missing out on a Bingo.
- You may only purchase one electronic Tab-e per person.
- Make the floor clerks aware that you are a new player and they will go to great lengths to make sure you are playing the right games and having a great time.
MOST OF ALL – HAVE FUN! We look forward to seeing you at Bordertown Casino and Arena!
Bordertown Casino and Arena
129 W Oneida
Wyandotte, OK 74370
(918) 666-9401
