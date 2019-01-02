Bearskin Fitness - They also have a fitness center that embraces total wellness (010119)

Business Showcase

Bearskin Fitness - They also have a fitness center that embraces total wellness

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 09:59 AM CST

Bearskin Healthcare & Wellness Center
1 Turtle Drive 
Wyandotte OK 


(918) 678-2282


Bearskin Fitness has an atmosphere of warmth, care and commitment that surrounds the Bearskin Clinic. They also have a fitness center that embraces total wellness and includes regular exercise.  They have an indoor walking track.

They have education on cooking tasty healthy meals.  


Hours of operation:   M - F        6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
                             Saturday   8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
                             Sunday     1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.


