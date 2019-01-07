Amadeus Ranch has a beautiful setting for a wedding or any event (010719)

Amadeus Ranch

4861 Kentucky Road

Seneca MO

(417) 850-0980

(417) 850-1045

Amadeus Ranch is a brand new venue in Southwest Missouri. They are currently showing the event center and booking weddings so don’t hesitate to check us out! Although we call our venue a ranch, we are not a barn. Our building has a beautiful rustic Tuscan feel situated atop a hill overlooking breath-taking rolling countryside. If you imagine your big day indoor or outdoor, we can accomodate either!

Amadeus Ranch is a Christian-based business. We chose the name Amadeus which, in Italian, means “Love of God.”

We can accomodate weddings and receptions with our indoor reception hall and outdoor patio. We can also host Church parties and banquets.

Amadeus Ranch is now offering packages to inclue DJ services, Linens & China, decorations and more. Let them know if you are interested in upgrading to a package to help make your day worry free!