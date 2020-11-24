Xtreme Mechanix has 2 location’s for Auto’s, Golf Carts & Power Sports (112320)

Xtreme Mechanix
2406 E 7th Street
Joplin MO
(417) 206-8640
4582 E 7th Street
Joplin MO
(417)540-1869
|Monday:
|9:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Tuesday:
|9:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Wednesday:
|9:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Thursday:
|9:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Friday:
|9:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Saturday:
|9:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Sunday:
|Closed
Welcome to Xtreme Mechanix . Be sure to visit our virtual showroom of inventory available for purchase. There you will see detailed information about each vehicle, a picture gallery, as well as convenient ways to contact us for more information about that vehicle.
Xtreme Mechanix has good clean vehicles as well as golf carts and scooters. They also have financing!
https://www.xtrememechanixofjoplin.com/
https://www.facebook.com/xtrememechanix/