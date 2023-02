Cayleigh Couch is a content creator and social media influencer. She is currently 33 years old, a wife, and mother of two children. Cayleigh is a real estate agent, owner of her personal brand merchandise, working on opening franchises, and she loves to work out. She is the owner of “Withstand the Weight” which started out as a social media handle in 2014. Over the years, Withstand the Weight isn’t just a username anymore but more of a lifestyle motto.

