Wig N Out Boutique has you covered from head to toe.

Wig N Out Boutique

111 N Madison St Suite 4

Webb City, MO

(417) 717-5099

For gorgeous, high-quality wigs and hair extensions, turn to Wig’N Out Boutique in Webb City, MO. We carry a wide variety of stunning hairpieces that you and your friends are sure to love. We also have a private room where you can try on our hair products. If you don’t find something that suits your style, we can special order the wigs of your choice at no additional cost. Visit our boutique today and let our team assist you in achieving your hair goals.

Business owner Crystal Vice is a licensed cosmetologist with experience in working with wigs and other hair additions. It is through her guidance that we continue our goal of helping our clients feel more confident and beautiful with our collection of amazing hair products. Whether you have thick, thinning, or no hair at all, we guarantee to have the perfect items for your needs.

