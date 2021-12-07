Visiting Angels have moved to a new location in Joplin

Visiting Angels

1736 S Main Street

Joplin MO

(417) 781-1000

Now more than ever, families are focused on their elderly loved one’s health and wellbeing. At Visiting Angels of Joplin, our mission has always been to help seniors stay healthy and safe while maintaining their independence at home. In-home care provides a vital resource for seniors who have health or mobility needs or family caregivers who need to step away for any length of time. During this health crisis caused by COVID-19, Visiting Angels of Joplin is ready to partner with you to make a difference in your loved one’s safety and health.

Our in-home care services range from simple tasks (like linens changing, or medication reminders) to hands-on assistance with personal or physical needs. We practice daily wellness to keep your aging loved one healthy, comfortable, and independent, and offer support for any daily task or activity on your loved one’s to-do list. A home care provider can even help with specialized services, such as transitional care (for help returning home from the hospital after a surgery or illness), Alzheimer’s and dementia care, and end of life care.

