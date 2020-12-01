Visiting Angels are still going into the homes and checking on their patients taking extra precautions to keep them safe

Visiting Angels

1736 S Main Street

Joplin MO

(417) 815-3516

When Nate Stokes was ready to change careers in 2008, he knew that he wanted to be in the business of helping others. A few years earlier, his family had traveled the same path that many of our clients have been down. As his grandparents’ health declined, the family gathered to make a plan, for their care, that would help them safely maintain their independence. After discussing different options, they chose a home care agency, which allowed Nate’s grandparents to continue living at home rather than entering a nursing home facility.

Over time, Nate saw how beneficial home care services were to his family. When he heard a Visiting Angels advertisement on the radio, Nate knew he wanted to serve the elderly and their families in Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, and the surrounding area by opening an in-home senior care agency. Now, Nate and the Visiting Angels of Joplin staff are able to offer the kind of home health services that his family benefited from in their time of need. Inspired by our own experiences with elder care, we see the seniors we assist not merely as clients but as part of our family.

Our One-on-One Care Philosophy

At Visiting Angels of Joplin, we prioritize the dignity, independence, and wellness of our clients. Our goal is to provide the best care for seniors possible, as well as others who need care. Because every situation is unique, we build personalized care plans with individual needs in mind. Schedules, personalities, family dynamics, and other factors vary from person to person. Our customized care plans ensures that we provide the essential senior care that fits perfectly with your loved one’s needs.

Visiting Angels of Joplin also prioritizes matching the right home care provider to the right senior. We know that having a senior caregiver in your home can be a difficult adjustment, and we want our clients to feel comfortable. Our goal is for your care provider to feel like a part of your extended family.

pr@visitingangels.com