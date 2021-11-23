The Vogue is ready for their Christmas Open House

Sponsored Content - Business Showcase

by: , Vogue

Posted: / Updated:

Vogue

144 S Main St

 Carl Junction, MO 64834

(417) 649-7911

Happy Halloween from Grey and all of us at Vogue and we like to remind you to only trick or treat homes with well lite porches.  Vouge is your areas authorized Tru Grit dealer.  Stop by and see all the latest styles and colors Tru Grit has to offer for the season.  We have new merchandise arriving daily so be sure and stop by Vogue for all of your Holiday gift giving needs and join us on Friday November 3rd and Saturday November 4th for our Holiday Open House.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories