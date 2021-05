McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The Biden administration has scrapped a Trump-era proposal that would have required biometric facial scans and other identifying factors to those seeking to become U.S. citizens, including children, as well as Americans seeking to sponsor migrants.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has withdrawn the proposed rule that would have expanded the department's authority to collect biometrics from foreign nationals. It also would have made children under 14 eligible for collections and made collections a requirement for all seeking to become U.S. citizens or seeking any immigration or naturalization benefit, including sponsoring American citizens.