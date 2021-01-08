The Pallet Place is a new store where you can go and pay $7.00, $5.00 or $3.00

The Pallet Place

1202 E 15th Street

Joplin MO 64804

Any day of the week you can find designer brand items, gadgets, electronics, toys, and much more! You NEVER know what you will find for ONLY $7 or less and we restock every day of the week.

How It Works–Buy anything in the store for just $7 or less!Any day of the week you can find designer brand items, gadgets, electronics, toys, and much more! You NEVER know what you will find for ONLY $7 and we restock every day of the week!Friday, Saturday, and Sunday EVERYTHING is $7 each!Monday and Tuesday EVERYTHING is $5 each!Wednesday and Thursday EVERYTHING is $3 each!–STORE RULES–Rule No. 1: HAVE FUN!• No oversized bags.• Do not throw or toss any products in or outside the bins.• Ask for employee assistance if you are wanting to inspect a box’s contents.• Once an employee has assisted in opening boxes have the boxes taped up to keep its contents secure.• Once paid for. Items MUST be carried out to car. We Hold NO Items.• No returns, refunds, or exchanges.

What types of products do you sell? What we offer is new overstock, out of season, or returned merchandise from big-name retailers. Part of the excitement is that you never know what items we will get! Come back every day to see what new finds are in the store .How often do you restock? Everyday! If I can’t open a box how will I know what’s inside? We know some items are hard to tell what they are from the brown boxes and small labels. If you are interested in the contents inside, we ask that you take the box to the checkout counter and have an employee help you. There are many small parts that may fall out and everything needs to be together for the buyer. What is your return/exchange policy? Everything is sold as-is. We apologize, but we cannot accept returns, refunds, or exchanges. If there are no returns, refunds, or exchanges how do I know my item works? We get our stock from returns, refurbished, and out of season items. There is a chance it may not work or it can be an easy fix if you are handy. Thank you to all those who are sharing Facebook pictures of your daily finds, checking-in to our locations, and sharing our posts.

https://www.facebook.com/ThePalletPlaceJoplin/