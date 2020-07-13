The Fireplace Shoppe can build you an Outdoor Kitchen as well as a Fire Pit (070720)

The Fireplace Shoppe

2120 E 7th Street

Joplin MO

(417) 782-2235

Since 2002, The Fireplace Shoppe has been providing homeowners and builders alike unsurpassed service and quality. We have always prided ourselves on offering the highest quality and most dependable hearth products on the market. That is why our customers consistently come back to us for future hearth needs.

We are locally owned and operated, and are proud to offer products that are made in the USA whenever possible.

Our Mission is to provide warmth, beauty and safety with proven products and knowledgeable service, while working hard to get the job done right the first time. At The Fireplace Shoppe we stand behind everything we do.