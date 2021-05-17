The Brace Place have moved into their new location and are ready to serve the Joplin area

Welcome to The The Brace Place! Our Doctor and Staff put our patients first striving to make every patients journey to a beautiful smile the very best. Our mission is to ensure all children are given the opportunity to have the smile they’ve always wanted at an affordable cost. If you are looking for a family friendly atmosphere, we’re the place for you! With over 30 years’ experience and thousands of happy smiles, you can feel confident in your choice to start your orthodontic journey with The Brace Place.

At The Brace Place, our mission is to provide the people of Joplin and surrounding areas with the best orthodontic care achievable, and to do so with genuine enthusiasm, warmth, and commitment to quality. We believe braces should be affordable for every family, so we offer orthodontics with no credit check, no interest fees, and low monthly payments.

The Brace Place has offered orthodontics in Joplin, Missouri, since 1987. After the Joplin tornado in 2011, Dr. Richard Joseph and our team made the decision to join the people of our city and rebuild and renew our practice and our commitment to Joplin. We have reopened our practice in our new building to continue serve our patients. We hope you will take time to visit our new office, which is a cozy and relaxing dental space, and where we still provide outstanding orthodontics to each of our clients. Call us today at 417-782-1500 to schedule an appointment with our orthodontist.

