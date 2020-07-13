TH Rogers can help with all your roofing and siding needs (070720)

TH Rogers

1210 S Neosho Blvd

Neosho MO 64850

(417) 451-2838

TH Rogers

1701 N Broadway

Pittsburg KS

(620) 231-0900

At The T.H. Rogers Lumber Company, our goal is to provide high quality products to our customers with the best possible service. From hardware to tools to lumber, we are a full scale home and commercial building supplier. We service the building contractor and DIY’ers alike. At T.H. Rogers, we bring the buying power of a large company in order to offer our customers competitive pricing on a wide array of products, while providing the personal service of a small town lumber yard. We constantly work and negotiate with our Vendors to bring our customers new and innovative products at as low a price as possible. Our selection of products is unrivaled in our industry. On the very rare occasion that we don’t have something you are looking for, though, just ask us! There’s not a product we can’t find for you. Thank you again for making T.H. Rogers your building materials supplier.

https://www.throgers.com/