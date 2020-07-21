Stone’s Corner Pharmacy has pill packs for your convenience (071720)

Stone’s Corner Pharmacy

6059 N Main Street

Webb City MO 64870

(417) 684-6590

Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

3201 McClelland Blvd

Joplin MO 64804

(417) 347-6337

Monday thru Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Featuring excellent service and customer satisfaction, Stone’s Corner Pharmacy serves the greater Joplin area with prescription delivery, compounding services, two lane drive-thru, and a great opportunity to get to know the pharmacist that serves you.

Chad Isaacs graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, OK in 2002 with a BS in Engineering Physics. During his time there he worked at TMC Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician and helped build and manage their compounding services. In the process, he decided to change career paths and work towards pharmacy ownership. Chad graduated in 2007 from the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. He has since worked for Osborn Drugs in Miami, OK. While in pharmacy school and at Osborn Drugs, Chad was able to both work in and observe many different pharmacy operations that have helped shape the philosophy and service offerings of Stone’s Corner Pharmacy to most effectively meet patient needs

Home