Prarie Sun

202 S Eight

Tribes Trl Miami OK 74354

(918) 5411455

Prarie Moon

3411 P Street

NW Miami OK 74354

(918) 541-2150

Miami Nations Enterprises provides entertainment options for the Miami, Oklahoma community. This includes two casinos offering slot machines, video poker and video keno.

Two spectacular casinos

The Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon casinos are located across town from one another. Both offer slot machines, video poker and video keno. Both offer dining amenities. The Eclipse Club reward program is an incentive program that allows members to earn points for players at both locations.

Prarie Sun & Prarie Moon