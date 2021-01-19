Simple Simons Pizza have moved to a new location and have a great buffet

Simple Simons Pizza

1522 E Broadway

Joplin MO

When BJ and Becky Dumond opened their first Simple Simon’s Pizza location in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, in 1987, they didn’t know a lot about operating their own business. But they did know one thing: they wanted to work together. Their first Simple Simon’s Pizza location was the start of a dream to own their own business and to build that business together, as a family.

BJ and Becky scraped together what they could, and, with a lot of uncertainty, took a huge leap of faith to open their very first franchise. With a lot of patience, learning, and grace, the Dumonds learned the ropes and grew from novice franchisees to savvy business owners.

Over 35 years later, the Dumond family is still working together in the pizza business as the owners of Simple Simon’s Pizza.