The James Webb Space Telescope – Hubble’s successor – will be launching into space on December 18, 2021. NASA says the space telescope has "longer wavelength coverage and greatly improved sensitivity," allowing it to look further back in time and discover more about the history of the universe and alien planet formation than ever before.

"We have a lot to learn about how galaxies got supermassive black holes in their centers, and we don't really know whether the black holes caused the galaxies to form or vice versa," said NASA. "We can't see inside dust clouds with high resolution, where stars and planets are being born nearby, but Webb will be able to do just that."