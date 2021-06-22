Schuber Mitchell has 3 different location’s that they are building new addition’s in

JOPLIN, Mo. -- As Independence Day approaches, the Joplin Fire Department is reminding citizens to keep safety in mind as they handle fireworks to avoid any problems. To provide a safer environment for families, neighbors and visitors to our community the City reminds everyone to adhere to all regulations involving the sale and discharge of fireworks in Joplin. We also remind citizens to be a good neighbor and remove any trash or debris from the fireworks they discharge.

Fireworks may be sold within the City of Joplin on July 1, 2, 3, and 4 only. They may be discharged only on July 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 from 12 Noon to 11 p.m. In accordance with Joplin Ordinance 58-65, the period allowing fireworks to be discharged includes July 5 this year since July 4 falls on a Sunday, and July 5 is being recognized as the holiday.