River Bend Casino & Hotel are having a prize giveaway! Either you could have a chance to win (101520)

River Bend Casino

100 Jackpot Place

Wyandotte OK 74370

(866) 447- 4946

(918) – 678-4946

WE SALUTE OUR VETERANS AND ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY!

Valor cards are available to all veterans and active duty military. It’s our honor to thank you for your service with EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS!

Sign up for the VALOR CARD and receive the following benefits:

● 5% off Twin Bridges Restaurant

● 15% off Hotel Room Rate

● Veteran Parking

● Special Offers

About River Bend Casino

Let the fun begin at River Bend Casino and Hotel in Oklahoma! Whether you like the excitement of chasing huge jackpots or video poker is your game, our slot machine floor has something for everyone. Don’t forget about our sports bar— Stop in for a quick drink, dining specials or watch the game with friends and celebrate the night away.

River Bend Casino offers numerous special group package options for you to enjoy a whole new way to play! They offer Stay and Play Packages. They also have group package rates.

https://riverbendcasino.com/visit