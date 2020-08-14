Rhea Lana’s is a children’s upscale resale consignment (081320)

Rhea Lana

Rhea Lana’s is a high quality Children’s Consignment event. We are Moms helping Moms in the Joplin area and we can’t wait to serve YOU! Hundreds of families sell thousands of gently used, HIGH QUALITY children’s clothes, shoes, toys, books, DVDs, baby equipment, gently used maternity clothes and much much more at affordable prices. Our events are open to the public ONE WEEK only!

BECOME A CONSIGNOR IN 5 EASY STEPS!

1.REGISTER online (new consignors)

2. Gather your ACCEPTABLE ITEMS to sell 3. Hang, tag and PREPARE your items 4.ENTER items into our inventory system (from your PC, Ipad or Smartphone)5.DROP OFF items during our designated Consignor Drop Off days



Who Can Participate as a Consignor? YOU can!

You are allowed up to 300 items per batch/consignor fee.

Simply CLICK HERE to register to consign for our event and find out the details.

You can also use our industry exclusive



VOICE ENTRY SYSTEM

and enter up to 100 items in just 30 minutes.

CLICK HERE and watch how!

AND CONSIGNING JUST GOT EVEN EASIER!!

Download our NEW Rhea Lana’s App! You can enter items using the app!

Download this free app TODAY on both iTunes and Google Play.

There is no admission fee to get in and we accept these forms of payment:

Credit/Debit (with a valid ID) & cash.

CLICK HERE for our event schedule.



We take our mission seriously:To serve with love & integrity, families everywhere with inviting, excellent & valuable children’s consignment events

We feel very privileged to offer Rhea Lana’s Children’s Consignment Event in Joplin, Missouri!! Serving and connecting families is what we do best. Let us serve YOU and your family this season! If you have questions about our event, contact me. I would love to help you!

Sherrie Mitchell 🙂

Owner

sherrie@rhealana.com

TEXT ONLY 479-595-4222