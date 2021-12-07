Revel Boutique is ready for your Christmas gift giving

Revel Boutique is located at 500 Peachtree Drive in Carthage, Mo. and 508 N Broadway in Pittsburg, KS. Revel strives to bring women a carefully selected collection of affordable fashion-forward clothing, accessories, shoes, and gifts. We also offer the men in your life  clothing, shoes, and accessories as well. If there is one thing you should know about Revel, it is how much we LOVE social media. We encourage you to follow us on all of our accounts. You should join our Facebook VIP group sneak peeks and behind the scenes deep discounts and secret coupons too.

