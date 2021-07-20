Revel Boutique has everything you need for summer in clothing, shoes and bags

Revel Boutique

500 Peachtree Drive

Carthage MO 64836

(417)310-1472

508 N Broadway

Pittsburg KS 66762

(620) 240-4731

Revel’s first storefront opened up in June of 2012 as “ Repurpose Boutique” in Carthage, MO when owner, Heather Orscheln decided to transition her home-based Ebay Girl designer consignment business to a storefront and added local artisan consignors as well. After one year it quickly expanded to include new fashion clothing and accessories that Heather had an eye for and looking for current trends at the best possible price. This quickly led to our slogan “Hip and Trendy for Less.” Towards the end of 2015 we had outgrown our small building and we built a brand new 3500 square feet free standing home in Carthage that we moved to in June of 2016. We had started adding many boutique and national brands to our store and became the authorized Patagonia dealer for the area in the Fall of 2016 and at this point we decided to completely stop selling consignment and began our shift to the boutique we are today. We next opened a second location in August 2017 in Pittsburg, Kansas. Two of our former employees transferred to that college town and it inspired us to take the store with them. As the new larger store in Carthage became more and more popular we noticed many people would call from the surrounding towns wanting to purchase items and pick up later or ship so we decided to take the store online in 2018. March 2019 we re-launched ourselves as Revel Boutique. It was time to re-brand since our online business was taking off no longer sold anything repurposed in nature. Revel strives to bring women a carefully selected collection of affordable fashion-forward clothing, accessories, shoes, and gifts. We also offer the men in your life clothing, shoes, and accessories as well. If there is one thing you should know about Revel, it is how much we LOVE social media. We encourage you to follow us on all of our accounts. You should join our Facebook VIP group sneak peeks and behind the scenes deep discounts and secret coupons too.

