Rental Concepts can get you fixed up with a new set of tires and wheels (100220)

RNR Tire (Rental Concepts)

2301 N Rangeline RD

Joplin MO 64801

(417)553-3440

Established in 1999, RNR Tire Express And Custom Wheels has been a leading provider of custom wheels and tires with easy payment options. RNR has grown to over 80 locations with several stores scheduled to open across the US over the upcoming months.



In addition to the largest selection of brand name wheels and tires, RNR offers the best customer service and professional installation.



At RNR it has never been easier to get the wheels and/or tires you need. With thousands of wheels and tires to choose from, our experienced staff will help you select the right product for your ride.

http://rnrtireexpress.com