Hydration Therapy Clinics are a phenomenon popping up across the nation. In this fast, modern, and time-crunched world it can feel hard to prioritize the needs of your body above the needs of your career. Quench has created an efficient and peaceful clinic to accommodate all lifestyles.

Intravenous solutions are important because they are absorbed more quickly into the bloodstream than over-the-counter vitamins and minerals. This is because the direct contact with the blood flow and oxygen allows the body to disperse the saline more evenly.

​Quench Infusion Services in Joplin, Mo provides personalized saline-based infusion solutions for those seeking to avoid urgent care or the emergency room.

Additives offered in our Infusion Solutions include:

Glutathione

NAD

And MORE…

Quench Infusion Services

Located in the Gryphon Building

1027 S Main Street Suite 311

