Start getting MORE rewards as an ECLIPSE Player’s Club member! Registering is simple, easy and FREE at either one of our casinos or online! You’ll be qualified for valuable offers, fun promotions, and special events. You’ll also receive special monthly incentives designed just for you because our members get more value with one card and two great locations. Prairie Sun is located at 3411 P Street NW in Miami, OK. Prairie Moon is located at 202 S Eight Tribes Trl in Miami, OK.