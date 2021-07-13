Paint Chips & Glitter Boutique has clothing, shoes, jewelry and gift ideas

110 W Broadway

Webb City 64870

(417) 529-3759

Our Passion and Our Purpose

Hey There! I am Holly, the owner of Paint Chips & Glitter Boutique. I officially opened PC&G in November of 2017. I have a brick and mortar store in Webb City, Missouri, and added a Mobile Boutique in 2020.

I started Paint Chips & Glitter in my family’s dining room then used a small space in my mother-in-law’s Quilt Shop before I officially opened. Our little boutique has grown beyond my wildest imagination in the last three years. What once was an idea and a dream has become a reality that I still can’t believe some days. Through word of mouth of my amazing customers, our Facebook Live shows & along with some blood, sweat and tears we’ve continued to grow and serve customers and community.

I am excited for the journey I’ve been on and the success I’ve enjoyed, but my greatest enjoyment has been the ladies I’ve met and the friendships I’ve been lucky enough to develop. We strive to make everyone that enters our doors feel special and unique. We feel like every lady deserves to feel beautiful and loved. Our goal is to accomplish that on every customer’s visit to see us. I love to love on people and the boutique has given me an entire new group of friends to do just that!

Paint Chips & Glitter has clothing, shoes, jewelry

Paint Chips & Glitter