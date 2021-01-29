Ozark Center has a Urgent Behavioral Support office so that you can be seen immediately.

Ozark Center

3230 Wisconsin Ave Suite A

Joplin MO

An urgent care for behavioral health issues, Ozark Center Urgent Behavioral Solutions (UBS) is the first and only program of its kind in the area. It offers an alternative to the emergency room and saves time and money for individuals age 16 and up who have significant behavioral health symptoms. UBS is a great option for those experiencing:

Increasing levels of depression, anxiety, psychosis and/or sleep disturbance

Urgent need(s) and unable to access same-day appointment

Substance use issues

Running out of psychiatric medication

Missed behavioral health appointments with providers

BUILT FOR YOU

Ozark Center Urgent Behavioral Solutions (UBS) provides a trauma-informed place to receive care. This means we emphasize physical, psychological and emotional safety to help individuals rebuild a sense of control and empowerment. Our facility features sofas in client/exam rooms, calming wall colors and local art. The chairs in our waiting area even include privacy panels that you can adjust for your comfort.

MULTIDISCIPLINARY TEAM

The diverse team at UBS ensures you can access holistic, trauma-informed care when you need it most. Our team includes:

Psychiatric advanced practice nurses

Primary care providers

Licensed practical nurses

Registered medical assistants

Licensed professional counselors

Licensed clinical social workers

Case management

Certified peer specialists

HOURS

11:00 am – 9:00 pm Monday – Friday

1:00 pm – 9:00 pm Saturday and Sunday

417.347.7800

https://www.freemanhealth.com/ozarkcenter/service/ozark-center-urgent-behavioral-solutions