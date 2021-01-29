Ozark Center has a Urgent Behavioral Support office so that you can be seen immediately.

Ozark Center
3230 Wisconsin Ave Suite A
Joplin MO
An urgent care for behavioral health issues, Ozark Center Urgent Behavioral Solutions (UBS) is the first and only program of its kind in the area. It offers an alternative to the emergency room and saves time and money for individuals age 16 and up who have significant behavioral health symptoms. UBS is a great option for those experiencing:
- Increasing levels of depression, anxiety, psychosis and/or sleep disturbance
- Urgent need(s) and unable to access same-day appointment
- Substance use issues
- Running out of psychiatric medication
- Missed behavioral health appointments with providers
BUILT FOR YOU
Ozark Center Urgent Behavioral Solutions (UBS) provides a trauma-informed place to receive care. This means we emphasize physical, psychological and emotional safety to help individuals rebuild a sense of control and empowerment. Our facility features sofas in client/exam rooms, calming wall colors and local art. The chairs in our waiting area even include privacy panels that you can adjust for your comfort.
MULTIDISCIPLINARY TEAM
The diverse team at UBS ensures you can access holistic, trauma-informed care when you need it most. Our team includes:
- Psychiatric advanced practice nurses
- Primary care providers
- Licensed practical nurses
- Registered medical assistants
- Licensed professional counselors
- Licensed clinical social workers
- Case management
- Certified peer specialists
HOURS
11:00 am – 9:00 pm Monday – Friday
1:00 pm – 9:00 pm Saturday and Sunday
https://www.freemanhealth.com/ozarkcenter/service/ozark-center-urgent-behavioral-solutions