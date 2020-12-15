One 24 Boutique has everything for your Christmas gift giving or something for yourself

One 24 Boutique

13105 Kodiak Rd

Neosho MO

One24Boutique is an inspiration that Katlynn and I were given to share the spiritual word of support to those fighting cancer, who have fought cancer, are the caregivers of cancer fighters, and to those who have lost loved ones to the battle. Our clothing line, Team Karla Isaiah 41:10, is personally designed by the two of us and our vision given from God to spread positive support through the word of Jesus Christ. Each model wearing our apparel has also battled the dreadful disease or has been the caregiver to someone who has battled cancer. You can read a small portion of their stories under their pictures on the shopping page. We know not everyone will win the battle against cancer, but if you are a Christian you will win the war! Romans 12:12 “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.”https://www.facebook.com/one24boutique/

https://www.facebook.com/one24boutique/