Newton’s Jewelers has been in business 107 year’s and they have anything you want for that just because gift

5th & Main

Joplin MO

(417) 623-2800

Newton’s Jeweler’s first opened in 1914 in McAlester OK. They have been in business in Joplin MO since 1940. They have traveled all over the world getting diamonds, pearls and gemstone’s. They have quality jewelry for all your needs.

They custom make one of a kind jewelry.

