NEO Health and Wellness Center provides effective, quality behavioral health care services to children and adolescents in a safe and healing environment. (081420)

Willow Crest Hospital

130 “A” Street

Miami OK 74354

(800) 950-7577

The mission of Willow Crest Hospital/Moccasin Bend Ranch is to provide effective, quality behavioral health care services to children and adolescents in a safe and healing environment.

We employ a diverse group of caring and committed professionals including Psychiatrists,Physician Assistant, Pharmacist, Registered Nurses, Licensed Professional Nurses, Social Workers,

Licensed Professional Counselors, Licensed Recreational Therapists, Dietitian and Licensed Educators

​Willow Crest Hospital provides acute and sub-acute treatment for children and adolescents ages 5-17 experiencing emotional, behavioral and substance related issues requiring 24 hour care.

Moccasin Bend Ranch is a Community-Based extended program dedicated to helping children and adolescents ages 11-17. This unique program located within a home setting on 12 wooded acres, provides opportunities for growth and community reintegration while promoting self-confidence and skills for future challenges.

https://www.willowcresthospital.com/