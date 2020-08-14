NEO Health and Wellness Center provides effective, quality behavioral health care services to children and adolescents in a safe and healing environment. (081120)

Willow Crest Hospital
130 “A” Street
Miami OK 74354
(800) 950-7577
The mission of Willow Crest Hospital/Moccasin Bend Ranch is to provide effective, quality behavioral health care services to children and adolescents in a safe and healing environment.
We employ a diverse group of caring and committed professionals including Psychiatrists,Physician Assistant, Pharmacist, Registered Nurses, Licensed Professional Nurses, Social Workers,
Licensed Professional Counselors, Licensed Recreational Therapists, Dietitian and Licensed Educators
Willow Crest Hospital provides acute and sub-acute treatment for children and adolescents ages 5-17 experiencing emotional, behavioral and substance related issues requiring 24 hour care.
Moccasin Bend Ranch is a Community-Based extended program dedicated to helping children and adolescents ages 11-17. This unique program located within a home setting on 12 wooded acres, provides opportunities for growth and community reintegration while promoting self-confidence and skills for future challenges.
