NEO Health and Wellness Center

102 E Steve Owens Blvd, Miami, OK 74354

(918) 919-3090

NEO Health and Wellness Center is the foremost suboxone clinic and partner for the residents of Oklahoma in battling opioid addiction. Our team has almost five decades of combined experience in treating opioid addiction and we are standing by to guide you along the path to wellness with our suboxone treatment protocol.