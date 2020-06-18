Mt Hope Christian Counseling is having counseling sessions to help cope with Anxiety (061220)

Mt Hope Christian Counseling Center

2810 Mt Hope Road

Webb City, MO 64870

(417)624-9659

Working with you as a client would be our privilege. We find joy in seeing the grace-given, life-transforming work of the Lord Jesus in the hearts of those who take advantage of our Christian counseling services. At this time in your life, you may be going through a life-storm that has caused you to question, fret or fear, bringing you to a place to seek help. It is our goal at Mt. Hope to join you in your struggle and help you navigate through these difficulties. By instilling a growing sense of confidence in the work of the Lord, our aim is to point to Christ as He leads you through this challenging time and helps you grow in the midst of it. We are dedicated to the provision of Biblically based, affordable, counseling from a Christ-centered perspective to help individuals and families in the four-state area.

