Mitchells’s Drug that is located in Neosho and they are independently owned

Mitchell’s Downtown Drug Store
- Phone: 417-451-3776
- Fax: 417-451-2332
- Mon-Fri: 8:30a.m.-6p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
- 115 E. Hickory
- Neosho, MO 64850
Mitchell’s Drug Store On The Blvd
- Phone: 417 451-9501
- Fax: 417-451-9594
- Mon-Fri: 8:30a.m.-6p.m.
- Sat: 8:30a.m.-1p.m.
- Sun: Closed
- 719 S. Neosho Blvd.
- Neosho, MO 64850
Mitchell’s Uptown Drug Store
- Phone: 417-451-9301
- Fax: 417-451-9307
- Mon-Fri: 8:30a.m.-6p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
- 1504 N. Business 49 Hwy
- Neosho, MO 64850
- Welcome to Mitchell’s Drug Stores. We are Neosho’s only locally owned, full service, independent pharmacy group where you’ll find “Hometown Customer Care” for all your healthcare needs. With three pharmacy stores (Mitchell’s Uptown Drug Store, Family Pharmacy, and Mitchell’s Downtown Pharmacy) and (Advantage Health Care), we cover the Neosho area well. Whether you’re looking for friendly advice from our professional staff, prescriptions to be filled, or over the counter medications, you’ve come to the right place. Friendly faces, fast and dependable service, all with your personal care in mind. If that is what you are looking for, give us a try. No one in Neosho can serve your needs better than one of Mitchell’s Drug Stores.
- Our mission is to be a community pharmacy group that provides its customers with the best customer experience that can possibly be given. We want to be the pharmacy of your choice not because we happen to have a store in town, but rather because we strive each and every day to earn your business and respect.
- https://www.mitchelldrug.com/about