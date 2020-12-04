Miss Daisy’s Home & Decor are decked out for Christmas.

At Miss Daisy’s, our goal is to help you create a beautiful life and home. We are a brick and mortar boutique located in Joplin, MO that sells everything from furniture and home decor to clothing and accessories. We also carry several different brands of chalk type paints and host several different classes and workshops to help you make your own custom decor. There is something for everyone and every occasion at Miss Daisy’s!



2702 Richard Joseph Blvd

Joplin, MO 64804

(417) 437-3060

