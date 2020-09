Lucci’s Cafe

101 State Street

Fort Scott KS 66701

(620)644-3490

NOW OPEN! Family Restaurant in Fort Scott Kansas. Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner! Fresh, Fast and Friendly is our priority, all at a great price! Breakfast served all day! They use family recipes to serve.

Hours: Sunday – Tuesday 7am thru 3pm Wednesday thru Saturday 7am to 9pm